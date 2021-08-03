Mayor Tory 'Confident' Kyle Lowry Will Have a Statue in Toronto

Toronto mayor John Tory says he's confident Raptors legend Kyle Lowry will one day have a statue in the city

Kyle Lowry may be moving on from the Toronto Raptors, but his legacy won't be fading away from the city any time soon.

Shortly after Lowry announced he was leaving the Raptors to join the Miami Heat next season, Toronto mayor John Tory released a statement thanking the Raptors legend for his impact on the city.

"Our city has gone through a lot over the past year, but this one really hurts

"Kyle Lowry is the Greatest Raptor Of All Time. Everyone knows that," the statement read.

Tory went on to write that he is "confident" that one day Toronto will have a statue to celebrate Lowry and his impact on the city.

"Kyle, we will compete hard against you. But we will always love you and Toronto will always welcome you. Thank you Kyle Lowry," the statement concluded.

Drake also took to social media to show his appreciation for Lowry posting a photo of himself, Lowry, and DeMar DeRozan with the caption.

"@kyle_lowry7 the city is yours eternally and we wish you the best in south beach... we will continue to celebrate you."

Drake shares a photo of himself Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan @champagnepapi

Lowry has reportedly agreed to a three-year, $90 million contract to join Miami. It ends his historic nine-year career with the Raptors.

Further Reading

Kyle Lowry signs with Miami Heat

Report: Norman Powell re-signs with Trail Blazers

Scottie Barnes' shot has improved over the summer, trainers say, with unparalleled work ethic generating development