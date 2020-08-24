SI.com
Bittersweet Series Sweep as Lowry Leaves with Injury

Aaron Rose

The bad news is Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry was forced to leave Game 4 with a left foot injury and didn't return. The good news for Raptors fans is Toronto should have a few days off after clinching the first series sweep in franchise history, downing the Brooklyn Nets 150-122 on Sunday night.

While the Lowry injury certainly put a damper on things, the Raptors didn't miss a beat without their 34-year-old point guard. Pascal Siakam stepped up to play facilitator, racking up a career-high 10 assists in the game. Midway through the third quarter, he assisted three straight 3-pointers, turning a 14-point Raptors lead into a full on 23-point blowout.

With Lowry out and Fred VanVleet battling early foul trouble, the Raptors were forced to turn to their bench who once again showed why Toronto's top seven are as good as anyone's in the playoffs.

Norman Powell stole the show, setting a franchise record with 29 points off the bench. He nailed five three pointers and went 6-for-9 from the field. He was met by Serge Ibaka who scored 27 points and went 3-for-3 from behind the arc to go with 15 rebounds.

Terence Davis II came off the bench to replace Lowry late in the first quarter and looked impressive, contributing 14 points including a powerful one-handed slam dunk to end the quarter.

He closed out the third quarter with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to put Toronto up 116-87 heading into a bench-clearing fourth quarter.

Toronto will now have a few days off before taking on the Boston Celtics, who are coming off a sweep of the Philadelphia 76ers. The date for Game 1 is yet to be determined.

