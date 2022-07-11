Skip to main content
Report: Nets in No Rush to Trade Kevin Durant, Searching for 'Monumental' Package

Vegas has pulled the odds of a Kevin Durant trade from the Brooklyn Nets this summer as buzz of a Toronto Raptors deal quiets

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The odds of the Toronto Raptors landing Kevin Durant this summer have suddenly vanished from Vegas sportsbooks as buzz surrounding the Brooklyn Nets superstar appears to be quieting down.

The Nets are reportedly in no rush to trade Durant this summer as they continue to search for a monumental package that includes future first-round picks and All-Star caliber players, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported Monday. 

"They're trying to await teams and trying to get teams to meet that price," Wojnarowski said on NBA Today. "They do have time on their side. Especially with the time of the year this is and, again, a player with four years left on his deal."

Nets general manager Sean Marks is in Las Vegas chatting with executives about potential trade packages. At one point he was seen speaking to Raptors president Masai Ujiri alongside Wojnarowski at Summer League.

The Raptors have both All-Star caliber players and all their future draft picks to pursue Durant in a trade and have been among the favorites to make a deal this summer. Toronto reached as high as +250 to land Durant, though the odds began to fall before being pulled off the board by DraftKings.

