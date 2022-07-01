Raptors Among 5 Most Likely Destinations for Kevin Durant, Vegas Says

With Masai Ujiri at the helm, a big move is never out of the question.

That's what Vegas sportsbooks seem to think these days, listing the Toronto Raptors among the most likely destinations to acquire Kevin Durant who reportedly asked to be traded from the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday afternoon. According to MyBookie, Toronto is +700 to land Durant if he's traded, the fifth most of any team behind the Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, New Orleans Pelicans, and Memphis Grizzlies.

On one hand, Toronto certainly has the war chest of assets to pull off a deal. Scottie Barnes is among the most valuable young players in the league and OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr., and Precious Achiuwa would move the needle in any Durant trade talks. Add to that star-caliber players like Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet, and it's clear the Raptors could put together a package, along with future first-round picks that could certainly pry Durant loose.

On the other hand, however, Ujiri has made it clear next season is another developmental year and he's reluctant to move anyone from Toronto's young core.

"We are going to make little changes here and there," he said during his season-ending media availability.

So far this summer, he's stuck to his word. Hanging onto Anunoby despite the Portland Trail Blazers' rumored interest and Toronto's free agency move so far has been more about keeping the team intact moving forward than shaking things up for a big move.

Yes, Durant is a generational-type player, one of the best scorers in the league, and on a long-term contract, but Ujiri has set a path forward and it seems highly unlikely he'll stray from it.

