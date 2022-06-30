Report: Raptors Re-Sign Thad Young to Two-Year Deal

The Toronto Raptors are running it back.

Just minutes after reportedly agreeing to terms with Chris Boucher, Toronto has reportedly inked Thad Young to a two-year deal worth $16 million, per Yahoo's Chris Haynes

The deal will keep Young in Toronto a little bit longer after Toronto acquired the 34-year-old forward at the trade deadline in a deal for Goran Dragic and a first-round pick.

Young played in 26 games for the Raptors, averaging 6.3 points and 4.4 rebounds while shooting 46.5% from the floor. He brought a high IQ savviness to the Raptors and valuable veteran leadership to Toronto's young roster.

"Big time winner and big time help he gave us. Incredible professional, you saw how he fought, you saw how he communicated with not only the veteran guys on the team but the younger guys on the team, you saw not only the calmness he brought, but the toughness he brought on the court," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. "We couldn’t have asked for anything better, to be honest, when we did that trade. This was what we were looking for, we needed to take a step forward with some kind of maturity and seeing how we start to bring the locker room together in some kind of way and he was a key to that."

Expect Young to fill a similar role next season as a bench forward and veteran on the team.

