    December 22, 2021
    Report: Raptors Game vs. Bulls 'At Risk' of Being Postponed
    The Toronto Raptors may not have the required number of players to play the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night and could face a postponement
    Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

    In the end, the Toronto Raptors may avoid playing the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night.

    The league is reportedly looking at potentially postponing Wednesday's game because some of Toronto's five replacement players who were at the G League Showcase in Las Vegas may not have passed through Health & Safety protocols prior to the 8 p.m. ET tipoff, per Substack's Marc Stein.

    The Raptors, who arrived in Chicago yesterday afternoon, currently have seven players in COVID-19 protocols and have reportedly signed five replacement players to 10-day hardship contracts. Some of those players, Nik Stauskas, Juwan Morgan, Brandon Goodwin, Tremont Waters, and DJ Wilson, may not be cleared to play, meaning Toronto will not have enough players to field a team.

    With their regulars, Toronto's roster sits at five. Fred VanVleet, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., Precious Achiuwa, Dalano Banton, and Malachi Flynn are all in COVID-19 protocols. Khem Birch, David Johnson and Justin Champagnie have been ruled out and Goran Dragic is not with the team.

    If Toronto needs at least three of those G League calls ups to be available in order to have the required eight players necessary to play.

    The Chicago Bulls have nine players on their injury report, five of whom are either listed as doubtful or out due to Health & Safety protocols.

    COVID-19 continues to disrupt Raptors' developmental plans, costing Scottie Barnes valuable reps

    Precious Achiuwa details his time in isolation & says he's far more than just a snacking specialist

