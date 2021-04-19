Chris Boucher Quiets the Tankers as Raptors Top Thunder

The Toronto Raptors continue to stay hot with Chris Boucher and Gary Trent Jr. leading the way over the Oklahoma City Thunder

Players don't tank.

It doesn't matter how many players the Toronto Raptors mysteriously rule out with injuries these days, nobody on the team has shown any signs of slowing down. To them, it's a chance to prove themselves and lately, that's exactly what they've been doing. Once again, the Raptors' understudies stepped up to squander another golden tanking opportunity by knocking off the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-106 on Sunday in Tampa

Every night these days it seems like someone else goes off for a big night. On Friday it was Paul Watson Jr. and Yuta Watanabe who filled the void as Toronto's leaders struggled. On Sunday, it was Chris Boucher and Gary Trent Jr. who led Toronto offensively with 31 and 23 points, respectively.

That's exactly what is making the Raptors so dangerous these days. On any given night anyone can get hot.

"I think that is the way in my ideal offensive world that it operates: That there's a whole bunch of guys in double figures and a couple guys, the ball's finding them and in a groove and in a rhythm and having a big night," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said prior to the game.

Finding the hot hand is exactly what Trent did to seal it for Toronto. Clinging to a three-point lead late in the fourth quarter, Trent attacked the rim just long enough to force the Thunder to collapse around him. When they did, it opened up a perfect kick-out pass to Boucher who nailed his six 3-pointer of the night to end just about wrap things up for the Raptors.

Outside of the stars, Freddie Gillespie continued to show why the Raptors offered him a second 10-day contract. He's provided Toronto the kind of rebounding skills and size they've lacked so mightily this season.

Raptors aside, the first quarter showed just how far Canadian basketball has come. It's not just stars from Toronto and southern Ontario that are finding success, Montreal's Boucher and Lu Dort traded buckets all quarter. The two accounted for 38 of the quarter's 59 points with Dort nailing all seven of his shots for a team-high 21 points in the quarter alone.

With the win, the Raptors are back ahead of the Washington Wizards and Chicago Bulls for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference and the final spot in the play-in tournament.

Up Next: Brooklyn Nets

Things are about to get a whole lot tougher for the Raptors who will have two days off before the Brooklyn Nets come to Tampa for a Wednesday night game at 7 p.m. ET.