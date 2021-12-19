Skip to main content
    •
    December 19, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Report: Cavaliers Have a COVID Outbreak With Raptors Approaching Next Sunday
    Publish date:

    Report: Cavaliers Have a COVID Outbreak With Raptors Approaching Next Sunday

    The Toronto Raptors may face an undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers who is reportedly dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak
    Author:

    Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors may face an undermanned Cleveland Cavaliers who is reportedly dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak

    The Toronto Raptors may be facing the Cleveland Cavaliers' B Team next Sunday.

    The Cavaliers, who admitted Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro into COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols on Saturday, now reportedly have an outbreak within the organization, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. 

    While Cleveland should be able to sign the requisite number of players to take on the Raptors next Sunday, that game could be another ugly game with the bulk of the Cavaliers' rotation either in COVID protocols or injury.

    Recommended Articles

    For now, the Raptors have been able to avoid any serious outbreaks, though Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton both entered COVID-19 protocols Saturday evening just an hour before tipoff. They are the only two players in COVID protocols as of Sunday morning, though that situation may be fluid and the Raptors have decided to do remote work on Sunday to avoid possible spread. 

    Each of the Raptors' last four opponents have had at least one player in COVID protocols and their next three opponents are currently battling outbreaks. The Orlando Magic, scheduled for Monday, had five players in protocols as of Sunday. The Bulls, scheduled for Wednesday, had a pair of games postponed due to a COVID outbreak and now the Cavaliers, scheduled for Sunday, are dealing with their own issues.

    Further Reading

    Fred VanVleet jokes about Russell Westbrook & Kyle Lowry chasing triple-doubles

    Nothing feels the same as Raptors enter new wave of the pandemic with victory over Warriors

    Pascal Siakam & Dalano Banton enter the NBA's COVID protocols

    USATSI_17129881_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Cavaliers Have a COVID Outbreak With Raptors Approaching Next Sunday

    24 seconds ago
    USATSI_10500997_168390270_lowres
    News

    Fred VanVleet Jokes About Russell Westbrook & Kyle Lowry Chasing Triple-Doubles

    24 minutes ago
    USATSI_17381429_168390270_lowres
    News

    Nothing Feels the Same As Raptors Enter New Wave of the Pandemic With Victory over Warriors

    13 hours ago
    USATSI_17353805_168390270_lowres
    News

    Pascal Siakam & Dalano Banton Enter COVID Protocols

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17117270_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Raptors Return OG Anunoby & Precious Achiuwa vs. Warriors, Khem Birch Remains Out

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17330356_168390270_lowres
    News

    Evan Mobley Enters COVID Protocols Ahead of Raptors Game Next Sunday

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17359623_168390270_lowres
    News

    Kevin Durant Enters COVID Protocols Days After Playing Raptors

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17209741_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Warriors

    Dec 18, 2021