Report: Cavaliers Have a COVID Outbreak With Raptors Approaching Next Sunday

The Toronto Raptors may be facing the Cleveland Cavaliers' B Team next Sunday.

The Cavaliers, who admitted Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro into COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols on Saturday, now reportedly have an outbreak within the organization, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

While Cleveland should be able to sign the requisite number of players to take on the Raptors next Sunday, that game could be another ugly game with the bulk of the Cavaliers' rotation either in COVID protocols or injury.

For now, the Raptors have been able to avoid any serious outbreaks, though Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton both entered COVID-19 protocols Saturday evening just an hour before tipoff. They are the only two players in COVID protocols as of Sunday morning, though that situation may be fluid and the Raptors have decided to do remote work on Sunday to avoid possible spread.

Each of the Raptors' last four opponents have had at least one player in COVID protocols and their next three opponents are currently battling outbreaks. The Orlando Magic, scheduled for Monday, had five players in protocols as of Sunday. The Bulls, scheduled for Wednesday, had a pair of games postponed due to a COVID outbreak and now the Cavaliers, scheduled for Sunday, are dealing with their own issues.

