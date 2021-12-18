Pascal Siakam & Dalano Banton Enter COVID Protocols

Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton have entered the NBA's COVID-19 Health & Safety Protocols, according to the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors had been smooth sailing so far this season, having just one player Precious Achiuwa enter COVID protocols due to a close contact. Unfortunately, that streak has come to an end as Siakam and Banton have been ruled out for Saturday night's game and will likely miss the next three games in isolation.

It's the continuation of a worrying trend throughout the league as COVID cases spike and more than 70 players are currently isolating in the league's Health & Safety protocols. Each of Toronto's last three opponents, New York, Sacramento, and Brooklyn, are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks, and the Raptors' next four opponents, Golden State, Orlando, Chicago, and Cleveland, all have at least one player in protocols

The Raptors will not announce if anyone has indeed tested positive for COVID-19. Siakam did say he received a positive test last February when the Raptors battled an outbreak last year.

All Raptors players are fully vaccinated.

Khem Birch had tested positive for COVID-19 during the preseason.

