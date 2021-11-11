Scottie Barnes Responds to Nick Nurse's Criticism, but Raptors Blown Out by Celtics

Back in the preseason, I asked Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse how he was going to judge Scottie Barnes this season. At that point, we didn't know much about the fourth overall pick. He was a defensive standout at Florida State with major offensive question marks.

"I would say that he's going to get out there and play. Probably not looking at the stats, would be one way. Don't judge him by that," Nurse said. "I'd probably judge him by the amount of minutes he logs this year. Because that's the way he's going to get better is being on the floor."

What Nurse was really saying is Barnes needs repetition. That's what this season has always been about for the Raptors and Barnes: play hard, work hard, learn from your mistakes, and keep developing. So when Nurse criticized Barnes' passiveness following his seven-shot attempt performance on Sunday night, the rookie's response would be telling.

Barnes' response was clear. He came out looking confident Wednesday night. He worked a pick-and-roll with Fred VanVleet and lept up for the one-handed alley-oop jam to open the scoring for Toronto. He was still looking to make plays for others, occasionally to his detriment, but Barnes certainly heard the message. He was 6-for-9 in the first half and finished the game with a team-high 21 points including a career-high eight free-throw attempts.

His ability to respond to criticism, however, may have been the only positive news for Toronto in a 104-88 loss to the Boston Celtics. The Raptors couldn't control the paint early and once the Celtics got going, the three-pointer started falling, and Toronto couldn't keep up.

It was as sloppy a first half as Toronto has had all season. The Raptors were settling for mid-range floaters and giving up easy points in the paint at the other end. The defense eventually clicked in the third quarter, but Toronto's offense remained out of sync, struggling to score consistently in the half-court and, even more concerning, unable to produce in transition.

The Raptors simply got beat at their own game. They coughed up 17 turnovers and were dominated on the glass. It was the classic bounce-back game from a Celtics team who said they got "punked" by the Raptors earlier in the season.

Watanabe Making Progress

Yuta Watanabe shouldn't be too far away, Nurse said pre-game.

"As far as Yuta goes, he has made some progress here lately. I mean he's out there today, again, we didn't have contact today obviously, but we did do some full speed things," Nurse said. "I haven't checked on the day-to-day timeline, but I'm hoping it's pretty soon, end of this week or start of next week when we go on that big long road trip, we can get him back."

That road trip starts on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Up Next: Philadelphia 76ers

Toronto will be right back at it Thursday night when the Raptors take on the Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons-less Philadelphia 76ers.