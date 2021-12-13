Skip to main content
    •
    December 13, 2021
    Raptors Game vs. Bulls Postponed Due to COVID-19 Issues with Chicago
    Publish date:

    The Toronto Raptors will not play the Chicago Bulls on Thursday due to COVID-19 issues within the Bulls organization
    Author:

    Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

    DeMar DeRozan's second appearance against the Toronto Raptors this season will not be played on Thursday as scheduled.

    The NBA has decided to postpone a pair of Bulls games, first on Tuesday against the Detroit Pistons, and then on Thursday in Toronto against the Raptors due to significant COVID-19 issues within the Bulls organization. Chicago currently has 10 players in the NBA's Health & Safety protocols, making it unsafe, unhealthy, and irresponsible for the games to be played on schedule.

    These are the first two games postponed this season after 32 games were postponed last season due to COVID-19 issues within the league.

    Toronto has been battling its own COVID-19 problems stemming from Masai Ujiri's Giants of Africa event on December 5. So far, Ujiri is the only member of the Raptors organization to come forward with a positive COVID-19 test. As of Sunday, no Raptors players or coaches had tested positive for the virus. Precious Achiuwa, however, was deemed a close contact and is required to isolate until December 15 by the Ontario government despite being fully vaccinated.

    The Bulls were expected to have eight fully healthy players for Tuesday's game if nobody else was forced into Health & Safety protocols. Now they will have some time to get healthy, clear protocols, and begin practicing before returning to play the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.

