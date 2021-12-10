3 Raptors Trade Scenarios for Myles Turner: Pacers Writer Analyzes

Next week marks the unofficial start of NBA trade season and things already appear to be heating up.

The Indiana Pacers are reportedly willing to move some high-profile players and there's little doubt the Toronto Raptors are at the very least making some calls.

Knowing the Raptors, the details of those calls they're unlikely to be leaked, but with the help of AllPacers reporter Ben Stinar, we might be able to recreate or at least hypothesize what's going on behind closed doors. So what exactly would it take to acquire Pacers center Myles Turner? Let's get into it.

Ben Stinar: This would be a big addition for you guys. How far would you be willing to go for Myles Turner? Is OG Anunoby a non-starter?

Aaron Rose: I would say there are two guys on this team that are probably untouchable right now. No. 1 is OG Anunoby. Unless you're bringing in a third team, there's nobody on your team that's worth it for Anunoby. Scottie Barnes is No. 2 and it would be very difficult for me to trade Fred VanVleet.

Option 1: Pascal Siakam

Stinar: Siakam is an intersting peice. That's the one player that if I'm the Pacers and I'm still trying to win this season or next season, he's an interesting piece. I think he's enough of a wing player that I don't necessarily think he'd get in Sabonis' way as a big. I think we can turn him into a better player and I don't think we brought in Rick Carlisle for a full-on rebuild. He's not going to want to be part of that.

How about this:

Pascal Siakam and Malachi Flynn for Myles Turner, Justin Holiday, and Jeremy Lamb

Rose: That's interesting. I wasn't expecting you to ask for Siakam. He's for sure the best player in the deal, but it allows us to get a little younger, the fit is a little bit better, and we save some money on Siakam's contract. I think I'd need a draft pick from you, but let's put this idea on ice for a little bit.

Option 2: Flynn & First-Round Pick

Rose: How about Malachi Flynn, a top-three protected 2021 first-round pick, and Goran Dragic for Turner, Brad Wanamaker, and Kelan Martin. It's a similar package to Denver's trade for Aaron Gordon (Gary Harris, R.J. Hampton, and top-five protected 2025 protected first-round pick).

Goran Dragic, Malachi Flynn, and protected first-round pick for Myles Turner, Brad Wanamaker, and Kelan Martin

Stinar: The pick certainly interests me a little bit. I think if we are going in the full rebuilding direction that's a good deal, but think I'd rather wait to see if someone else gets desperate and offers me something better. I do think that offer is fair, but I think I'd rather have Siakam than that package or even Gary Trent Jr.

Option 3: Gary Trent Jr.

Rose: OK, how about Trent, Chris Boucher, Isaac Bonga, and a lottery-protected first-round pick for Turner and Justin Holiday. Neither of us go into the luxury tax. You're getting a young shooter in Trent, but I need to make sure I'm not giving up a lottery pick.

Gary Trent Jr., Chris Boucher, Isaac Bonga, and a lottery-protected first-round pick for Myles Turner and Justin Holiday

Stinar: I just sit here and wonder is Gary Trent Jr. a guy I'm willing to pay $100 million? By the time he's a free agent in two years, I've got to pay him $100 million. I just think you can find shooters. Is he just another Chris Duarte and I've already got Chris Duarte. So I've got to look and say, as much as I like him, what does he do for me because Chris Duarte is kind of him.

Rose: Well, he's a younger Duarte.

Stinar: But then am I flipping Duarte? I think there has to be another move there. Or am I taking Gary Trent Jr. and flipping him somewhere else for more picks? I think if I get him, I'm looking for another deal, trying to move one of the shooters for even more picks.

Verdict

Stinar: I don't like the Flynn and a top-four protected pick offer. I think that's a classic rebuild mistake to go all-in for one pick. I'm very intrigued by this getting Trent and flipping him for another pick or maybe even multiple picks. That almost intrigues me more than the Siakam offer if we're going to rebuild here.

Rose: We can't make that deal until January 15, so let's wait things out a little bit and reconnect early next month. Hopefully, we get our core healthy and evaluate if Siakam is really on the market. You can also decide if you're looking to tear it down to the studs or just retool on the fly.

Stinar: Works for me.

Further Reading

Fitting Myles Turner into the raptors' system may not be as simple as it seems

Masai Ujiri tests positive for COVID-19

Raptors low energy 'pattern' continues in loss to Thunder