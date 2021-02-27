NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Report: Raptors Coach Tests Positive for COVID-19, Siakam's Test Inconclusive

A member of the Toronto Raptors coaching staff has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 while Pascal Siakam's test is inconclusive
Author:
Publish date:

A member of the Toronto Raptors coaching staff has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange

Toronto has six coaches including head coach Nick Nurse in quarantine and all have been ruled out for Friday night's game against the Houston Rockets. 

The coaches are joined by Pascal Siakam who is out for Friday night due to an inconclusive COVID-19 test, according to Grange.

If Siakam has multiple negative tests he should be cleared to play for Sunday's game against the Chicago Bulls, Grange reports.

It's unclear if Siakam's test is related to COVID-19 issues with the coaching staff.

"It could be. We don't know yet," Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said. "So I think, obviously, the NBA is being extremely careful here. It's early in what's going on here, so I think we're all being conscientious and not taking any risks, so I think that's more of what's going on. But, TBD, we'll see what tomorrow brings us as we're all diligently getting tested and awaiting the results every day."

This is the first time the Raptors have had to deal with the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols this season.

Sergio Scariolo will coach the team Friday night

