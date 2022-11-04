Raptors Take On Luka Doncic & Mavericks: Where to Watch, Storylines, Injury Reports

The Toronto Raptors will continue their Texas two-step Friday night when they take on Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

TSN and the FAN 590 will broadcast the game in Toronto. Bally Sports Southwest will air the game in Dallas.

What to Watch For

O.G. Anunoby has put himself in the early-season conversation for an All-Defense spot and Toronto is going to need that kind of showing against Doncic. The Raptors will certainly throw some unique coverages his way but it'll be on Anunoby to stand strong as the first line of defense against the All-NBA superstar.

Fred VanVleet is expected to make his return from a back injury and will slide back into the point guard spot for Toronto. Getting VanVleet's shooting back in the lineup will be a boost to the offense but the Raptors should continue letting Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes run the point for extended stretches.

If VanVleet plays, it'll be the first time the Raptors have been at full strength this season. Keep an eye on the rotation and how Toronto uses Christian Koloko, Khem Birch, and Dalano Banton off the bench.

Injury Reports

VanVleet is officially listed as questionable for the Raptors.

The Mavericks will be without Davis Bertans and Frank Ntilikina.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +4 point underdogs and have an implied win probability of 40%.

Further Reading

O.G. Anunoby wants Defensive Player of the Year honors: 'He's just gifted that way'

Scottie Barnes shows off improving point guard skills in blowout victory over Spurs

Toronto's size flummoxes Trae Young as Fred VanVleet-less Raptors blow out Atlanta