O.G. Anunoby Wants Defensive Player of the Year Honors: 'He's Just Gifted That Way'

While Precious Achiuwa and Scottie Barnes are looking to earn All-Defense recognition this season, O.G. Anunoby has set his sights on an even loftier goal this year.

"I've always wanted to be defensive player of the year," Anunoby said Wednesday night in San Antonio. "I've always thought I was the best defender in the league. I've thought that for the last I don't know how many years."

Within media circles, Anunoby has always been talked about as a high-level defender. The issue for him has been his health. He hasn't played in at least 70 games since his rookie season and has failed to eclipse 50 games played in each of the last two.

This year, though, Anunoby seems to have found a groove. He's leading the NBA in steals, averaging 2.9 per game, and he's been smothering defensively, holding the player he's defending to just 40.7% shooting, according to NBA Stats.

"He just looks like he's got his rhythm back," said Raptors coach Nick Nurse. "I don't know if that's partly just getting a number of games under his belt, maybe a tough of getting a little bit better shape, you know, game shape, because to me it's noticeable how quick he is to the ball, out of gaps, in gaps, swiping at the ball."

That's come with learning tendencies of other teams, Anunoby said. He's constantly watching film, trying to understand situations, and figuring out when to jump into passing lanes or make an attempt at the ball.

The key will be staying healthy and maintaining that high-level defensive ability throughout the year. Can he do it?

"I think he can, that's just the type of player that he is," Pascal Siakam said. "He has the ability, he has the tools. I'm gunna keep saying it. ... He's just gifted that way."

