Ben Simmons Praises Raptors' Defense: Toronto is a 'Tough, Tough, Tough Team'

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors have always been a nuisance for Ben Simmons who praised Nick Nurse's schemes following Wednesday's game against the Brooklyn Nets
When it comes to playing the Toronto Raptors, Ben Simmons has learned to expect the unexpected.

That's what it's like to go up against a Nick Nurse-coached defense. It's chaos with blitzing, trapping, and pressure coming from every direction. Simmons had only just barely grabbed the ball off the opening tip Wednesday night when the Raptors began swarming him, sending three players in his direction. Normally the opening tip leads to a nonchalant walk up the court. Against the Raptors, that can't be expected.

"I had three guys come with me [and] I didn’t know what was going on," Simmons said Wednesday night.

In Simmons' five-year NBA career, no team has given him more trouble than the Raptors. He's averaging nearly 4.7 turnovers per game against Toronto, over a turnover more per game than his career average of 3.3. His offensive rating of 104 points per 100 possessions in 16 games against the Raptors is the lowest of his career too, save for Denver who Simmons has only played six times. 

"Toronto as an organization has been a tough, tough, tough team," Simmons added. "Defensively, they're in the passing lanes, they're up on the ball of pressuring. And they bring that every night. Something that I've learned playing Toronto over the years, they've kept that culture of playing physical, in the passing lanes, and defensively just being great."

