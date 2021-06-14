Report: Raptors Among Teams to Watch in Dennis Schröder Sweepstakes

The Toronto Raptors have repeatedly been connected to Dennis Schröder as a potential destination for the Los Angeles Lakers point guard

The Toronto Raptors may have a very different looking backcourt when next season rolls around.

Toronto's offseason plans will be largely contingent on what Kyle Lowry chooses to do this summer. If the 35-year-old point guard signs elsewhere this summer, the Raptors are reportedly a team to watch in the Dennis Schröder sweepstakes, according to Stadium and The Athletic's Shams Charania.

This isn't the first time Toronto has been connected to Schröder. The Raptors were reportedly interested in the Lakers' 27-year-old point guard at the trade deadline in a potential return for Lowry and have long considered him a potential target for the 2022 offseason, ESPN's Brian Windhorst told First Take prior to the NBA trade deadline in March.

Schröder averaged 15.4 points and 5.8 assists last season in L.A. while shooting 43.7% from the floor and 33.5% from three-point range.

He reportedly turned down a four-year, $84 million extension offer from the Lakers prior to the trade deadline, Windhorst reported shortly after the trade deadline on the Hoop Collective. His declining of the offer reportedly led to the team's openness to moving him at the deadline.

Toronto is one of just a handful of teams with the flexibility to make a big signing this summer. If Lowry does sign elsewhere, the Raptors should be in the market to bolster their backcourt if they don't find a guard with their first-round pick.

Further Reading

Raptors will have plenty of great options if they can stay in the top 7 of this year's draft

Pascal Siakam expected to miss the start of next season following labrum surgery

OG Anunoby's day as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate will come eventually