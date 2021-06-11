Pascal Siakam Expected to Miss the Start of Next Season Following Labrum Surgery

Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam will likely miss the start of the 2021-22 NBA season following surgery to repair a torn labrum last week

The Toronto Raptors will likely start next season without Pascal Siakam.

The 27-year-old forward suffered a torn left labrum on May 8 against the Memphis Grizzlies in what would be his final game of a turbulent 2020-21 season. He underwent successful surgery last week and is expected to be fully recovered in approximately five months, the Raptors announced Friday.

Siakam played in 56 of Toronto's 72 games this past year, missing time due to COVID-19 and this newly reported torn labrum. He averaged 21.4 points per game, a slight drop off from his 2019-20 season, but his shooting numbers really took a tumble. He shot just 29.7% from three-point range, compared to nearly 36% in 2019-20.

Fortunately for Siakam, the injury came in the fifth-last game of the season and with the Raptors eliminated out of the playoff picture it didn't have too much of an impact on the way things culminated for Toronto.

A five-month recovery will mean Siakam will likely miss the start of next season, which is reportedly slated to start in mid-October.

The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache at Kerlan-Jobe Orthopaedic Clinic in Los Angeles.

