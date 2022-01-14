Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors at Pistons

The Toronto Raptors are hitting the road and starting off their five-game road trip on Friday night against Dwane Casey and the Detroit Pistons at 7 p.m. ET

What to Watch For

The Raptors always seem to have trouble with Casey and the lowly Pistons. Despite Detroit's awful record in recent years, the Pistons are somehow 7-3 against Nurse and the Raptors. Toronto was dealt a 127-121 loss in the most recent meeting against Detroit. Ultimately, the Pistons aren't very good but if the Raptors overlook them as they have in the past, Toronto is going to lose.

Scottie Barnes returned to practice Thursday and may be ready to go Friday against the 2021 first overall pick, Cade Cunningham. Barnes still has the second-best odds to win the Rookie of the Year, but Cunningham is coming on quickly, averaging 15.4 points, 5.4 assists, and 5.7 rebounds.

The Phoenix Suns were relentless in their defense of Fred VanVleet on Tuesday night, creating a playbook the Pistons may want to replicate, especially if Gary Trent Jr. is unable to play. If they do, look for Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby to get a little more wiggle room with so much attention paid to VanVleet.

Where to Watch

TSN will broadcast the game on TV and the TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors have listed Barnes and Trent as questionable. Isaac Bonga and David Johnson are both out.

The Pistons will be without Jerami Grant, Frank Jackson, Isaiah Livers, Kelly Olynyk, and Chris Smith will all be out.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are -7.5 point favorites, per SI Sportsbook. The total for the game is 215.5

