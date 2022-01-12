Suns Coach Monty Williams Says Pascal Siakam is Back to his All-NBA Form

The 2019-20 All-NBA version of Pascal Siakam was a dynamic two-way threat who could score from all three levels and lockdown opposing stars at the other end. He was an easy 23 points per night with 3.5 assists and seven rebounds.

Two years later, Siakam is finally getting back to his All-NBA form and doing so in an entirely different way.

"If you look at his stat line tonight, I mean, he's 27 (points), seven (rebounds), and seven (assists). That's All-NBA type numbers," Suns coach Monty Williams said Tuesday night. "He's not just ball hogging, he's finding guys and that kind of thing."

That's the biggest difference in Siakam this season compared to his pre-pandemic form. His three-point shot might not be falling at the same clip, but he's become an improved playmaker and rebounder. His assists have jumped from 4.7 per 100 possessions in 2019-20 to 6.4 per 100 this year and his rebounding is better than ever.

Even without that three-point shot, his shooting percentage has jumped back up to 47.5%, well above the 45.3% he posted during his lone All-Star season. That change has come from his ability to attack mismatches in Toronto's versatile lineup. He can back down opposing guards or blow past slow-footed centers when the opportunities arise.

"He's a nightmare of a matchup because when he's putting the ball down and getting to the basket," Williams said. "He's just a tough cover. When you put small guys on him, he posts up. When you put a bigger guy on him, he takes 'em outside. So that's a nightmare for coaches and players around the league."

Having missed the first month of the season, Siakam likely won't get All-NBA consideration this season, especially if the Raptors are a low-end Eastern Conference playoff team, but that doesn't mean he doesn't deserve it.

"He's always been regarded as an All-Star, All-NBA talent, and he's proven that," Williams said. "I think when you play deep in the playoffs and have a few injuries, it can hamper your play, but he seems to be back in form."

