September 3, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsAnalysisDraftCanada BasketballVideoSI.com
Search
Drake Shouts Out Kawhi Leonard in Latest Album
Publish date:

Drake Shouts Out Kawhi Leonard in Latest Album

Toronto Raptors global ambassador and rap icon Drake says he wants his next ring to come from Kawhi Leonard in his new album Certified Lover Boy
Author:

Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors global ambassador and rap icon Drake says he wants his next ring to come from Kawhi Leonard in his new album Certified Lover Boy

Drake is once again putting in work for the Toronto Raptors as the team's global ambassador.

The iconic Toronto rapper gave Kawhi Leonard a shoutout in his latest album, Certified Lover Boy, released Friday morning. In the song ​​​​​The Remorse, the final track on the album, Drake jokes about getting his next ring from another Raptors championship.

"Can't picture bein' a hubby, finger too stubby to fit a ring on
Unless Kawhi wanna run it back
Other than that, the strings'll be unattached"

The lyric references back to Leonard's brief 2018-19 tenure in Toronto when he led the Raptors to the organization's first championship in which Drake was awarded a championship ring.

Drake also referenced Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo in 7AM On Bridle Path.

Recommended Articles

"Don't move like a puto
Could at least keep it a buck like Antetokounmpo"

The lyric refers to Antetokounmpo's 50 point performance in the series-clinching Game 6 of the 2021 NBA Finals.

Drake has been the team's global ambassador since 2016.

Further Reading

MLSE will require proof of vaccine to attend Raptors games this season

Kyle Lowry talks about his move to Miami & reflects on his career in Toronto: 'It's home to me'

Watanabe, Gillespie, Dekker, Bonga, or Wainright: Raptors will have a tough battle for final cuts

Drake
News

Drake Shouts Out Kawhi Leonard in Latest Album

USATSI_14838673_168390270_lowres (1)
News

MLSE Will Require Proof of Vaccine at Raptors Game Starting September 22

USATSI_15744772_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Kyle Lowry Talks About his Move to Miami & Reflects on Career in Toronto: 'It's Home to Me'

Simmons
News

Raptors Among 4 Most Likely Ben Simmons Destinations, Vegas Says

USATSI_16255123_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Ben Simmons Asks to be Traded

Freddie
News

Watanabe, Gillespie, Dekker, Bonga, or Wainright: Raptors Will Have Tough Battle for Final Cuts

Raptors
News

Report: Raptors' Offer for Ben Simmons Hasn't Interested 76ers

USATSI_15866837_168390270_lowres
News

Report: Raptors Sign Svi Mykhailiuk to 2-Year Contract