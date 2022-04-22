Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Game 4: Raptors vs. 76ers

It's officially do-or-die time for the Toronto Raptors.

In the history of the NBA, 143 teams have gone down 0-3, and not one has come back to win a series. That's the task the Raptors are facing ahead of Game 4 vs. the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m.

What to Watch For

The Raptors have a bad track record of folding when they fall behind 0-3 in a series. They lost by 31 points in 2015 to the Washington Wizards in Game 4 and more recently got swept away with a 35-point loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2018. It's understandable considering the situation, but Toronto is hoping for a different result this time. Even if the Raptors only take one game off the 76ers, it'll be one extra game of playoff experience for this young group.

It's no secret Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet underwhelmed in Game 3 and haven't played to an All-Star level this series. Siakam even admitted rewatching the tape of Game 3 that he needed to be more aggressive. The 76ers are defending him tough, but it's time for him to take over the game and assert himself as Toronto's best player.

The Raptors did an incredible job of defending Joel Embiid in the first half Wednesday night, holding him to just five points and forcing four turnovers before it all unraveled in the second half. It won't necessarily be as easy as it was early in Game 3, but Toronto needs to continue to swarm him without fouling.

Where to Watch

Sportsnet will broadcast the game on TV and TSN 1050 will call the game on the radio.

Injury Report

The Raptors plan to list Scottie Barnes as doubtful, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

The 76ers have yet to release their injury report.

Betting Odds

The Raptors are +2.5 underdogs for Game 3 and the total for the game sits at 213.5, per SISportsbook.

