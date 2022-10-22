Raptors Face Off Against Kyle Lowry's Miami Heat: Where to Watch & Game Preview

The Toronto Raptors are going to have to rest up quickly as they get set for a date with Kyle Lowry and the Miami Heat at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Where to Watch

TSN and the FAN 590 will air the game in Toronto while Bally Sports broadcasts in Miami.

What to Watch For

With both teams playing on the second night of a back-to-back things may get pretty sloppy Saturday night. Toronto was in tough to the very end against the Brooklyn Nets while the Heat duked it out with the Boston Celtics on Friday night. Toronto's youth could pay dividends but it might just come down to whoever can last longer on what will certainly be some very tired legs.

Kyle Lowry was dealing with some personal issues last season when the Raptors made their two trips down south to Miami. This will be the first time Toronto gets to see an old friend now in his second year with the Heat.

Rookie second-round pick Chrisitan Koloko once again logged heavy minutes off the bench and at times looked far more reliable than Precious Achiuwa. Expect Achiuwa to once again get the first nod off the bench but two up-and-down games to start the year could see another night of extended action for Koloko.

Neither team has released an injury report yet. Chris Boucher shouldn't be too far away for Toronto if he's not back by Saturday night.

Further Reading

Pascal Siakam wins superstar battle vs. Kevin Durant, but Nets' duo too Much for Raptors

Donovan Mitchell & Jarrett Allen praise Raptors' defense: 'You never know what's coming'

Why Christian Koloko has been a welcomed partner for Fred VanVleet