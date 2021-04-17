NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Raptors Fined for Failing to Comply with League Rest Policies

The NBA is keeping a close eye on the Toronto Raptors.

The league announced it has fined the Raptors $25,000 for failing to comply with league policies governing player rest and injury reporting.

The decision comes a day after Toronto rested Kyle Lowry and Pascal Siakam on Friday night against the Orlando Magic. The Raptors also strangely changed OG Anunoby's status from out due to "rest" to out with right knee swelling just hours before the game.

It's unclear what exactly the Raptors did to violate the protocols, but Toronto has begun a pattern of resting its top players even on non-back-to-back games. It's certainly raised questions about Toronto's desire to actually make the play-in tournament this season and may have been the reason for the fine.

