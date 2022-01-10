Pelicans Players Heap Praise on Fred VanVleet: 'He is Going to be an All-Star'

Jose Alvarado was taken aback for a moment when he checked in to Sunday night's game midway through the first quarter against the Toronto Raptors.

It was just a year ago that the New Orleans Pelicans' 6-foot point guard was watching Fred VanVleet on TV, praying to one day get a chance to follow in his footsteps. It's VanVleet's story that resonated with Alvarado, an undersized guard who went undrafted in 2021.

"Undrafted and being a leader and hopefully being an All-Star, that's pretty cool," said Alvarado who was tasked with picking up VanVleet off the bench. "It's pretty cool coming on the court, having an NBA jersey, and guarding those guys. They made a name in the league and I'm just trying to make mine."

VanVleet has certainly made his. Another 30-point performance, his fifth in Toronto's last six games, has thrust him right into the All-Star game spotlight. He's no longer a fringe candidate on a losing Raptors team, vying with a handful of other guards for one of the final reserve spots. Now, barring a collapse or injury, the 27-year-old appears well on his way to his first All-Star game next month.

"I think he is going to be an All-Star. He should be," Alvarado said.

VanVleet's former teammate Jonas Valanciunas seemed to agree.

"He took Kyle Lowry's spot now. He's a captain, court captain," said Valanciunas following his first game back in Toronto since the 2018 trade that sent him to Memphis. "I think he's playing at an All-Star level. He's proved that he can be a leader, on the court and off the court. He's a vocal leader. I remember him when I was with (the) Raptors, he was starting to (become a) vocal leader. Right now he has that freedom and I think he's a really smart guy who can lead by example."

Those are some of the intangible things that NBA fans appear to be missing in VanVleet's game. It's why he's somehow behind Kyrie Irving, Tyler Herro, and Derrick Rose in All-Star game voting despite doing more for his team than any of the three. Fortunately, fans only vote for All-Star game starters and while VanVleet won't receive that honor, a spot as a reserve seems all but given.

