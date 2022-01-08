Kyle Lowry Stumps for Fred VanVleet's All-Star Candidacy

Fred VanVleet prefers to keep his circle tight.

He doesn't usually spend too much time on his phone after games, trying to avoid all the hoopla that comes with one of his "crazy" performances, as he put it Friday night.

"I'm not gonna lie, I haven't looked too hard at my phone," he said following the Toronto Raptors' victory over the Utah Jazz.

But he did have time for one man: Kyle Lowry.

"Yeah, I was texting him, we had a good back-and-forth but shout out to Kyle," VanVleet said after clinching his first career triple-double, a 37 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists outing. "I got to learn from one of the best at getting triple-doubles, I don’t know if he ever had 37 while getting one, maybe I got that on him but he’s got quite a few of them so it’s gonna be hard to track him down."

The former Raptors has been stumping for his old teammate recently, trying to get his protege into the All-Star game this year.

VanVleet's case gets stronger by the day. He's averaging 30.3 points, 8.0 assists, and 5.2 rebounds over his last six games while shooting 49.2% from the floor and 45.8% from three-point range. More importantly, those games have all been wins for the Raptors who are suddenly 19-17 on a five-game winning streak.

Further Reading

Fred VanVleet's historic night erases woeful start for Raptors who clinch 5th straight victory

Nick Nurse Says He Wants a Longer Look at D.J. Wilson

The Raptors have found the answer to playing without Fred VanVleet: Go big