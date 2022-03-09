Skip to main content
Raptors Expect Fred VanVleet Back in Lineup vs. Spurs

The Toronto Raptors should have Fred VanVleet back and ready to go when they take the court against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday

If everything goes as planned, Fred VanVleet will be back in the lineup for the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs.

VanVleet was back at practice and joined the team for shootaround in San Antonio and told reporters he's planning to make his return after a five-game absence due to right knee soreness.

"I guess the goal is to play and continue to grow and rehab and try to inching toward where I need to be for the playoffs, but I feel good enough to go out there and give it a go," VanVleet told Sportsnet's Amy Audibert.

The Raptors have gone 2-3 over the last five games without VanVleet and looked out of sorts offensively without the 28-year-old point guard running the show and nailing three-pointers at a near-league leading rate. His absence, coupled with the loss of OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn, and the continued struggles of Gary Trent Jr. has left Toronto without much floor spacing and three-point firepower.

"We got to get our guys back out there, I think," VanVleet said. "I thought the guys grew some in those roles in those games, got some valuable experience, but we're going to need our full team to go anywhere. So we'll start inching toward that and continue to grow (and) build, but I like where we are."

With Flynn still out, expect Scottie Barnes to help out with the point guard load when VanVleet sits. He'll share that workload with Pascal Siakam, Toronto's quasi-point forward, and Dalano Banton who should mix in for some minutes off the bench.

