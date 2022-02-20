Fred VanVleet Eliminated in 1st Round of Three-Point Contest

It appears as though Fred VanVleet is more of an in-game shooter.

The Toronto Raptors guard clanked his first shot off the side of the backboard and tallied only 16 points in Saturday All-Star Weekend's Three-Point Contest, falling short of the required total to advance.

"If I do good, I win; if I do bad, I get talked about for a few hours and move on. I can handle both," VanVleet said earlier in the day.

VanVleet started slow and couldn't take advantage of the money rack he set up as his second rack. He came on strong, but couldn't top Karl-Anthony Towns, Luke Kennard, or Trae Young who all moved on to the final.

He'll have a chance for redemption Sunday night during his first All-Star Game.

Scottie Barnes Reaches Finals in Skills Competition

It was an up-and-down All-Star weekend from Scottie Barnes who hilariously embarrassed himself Friday night by missing four straight floaters in the Clutch Challenge en route to a spot on Shaqtin' a Fool.

Things didn't get much better Saturday night when Barnes struggled to make his jumpers in the Skills Competition, but he did help lead the rookies to the final round of the new-look skills competition before falling to the Team Cavs led by Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.

