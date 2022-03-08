Skip to main content
Raptors List Fred VanVleet as Questionable vs. Spurs

The Toronto Raptors have listed Fred VanVleet as questionable vs. the San Antonio Spurs are are expecting to have their lead guard back in the lineup Wednesday

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

Fred VanVleet appears to be on the mend.

With the extra day off to get healthy, the Toronto Raptors are hopeful that the 28-year-old VanVleet will be back on the court Wednesday night against the San Antonio Spurs. He was a full participant in practice on Tuesday, according to TSN's Kayla Grey, and the team has listed him as questionable to play. 

It's been a rough five-game stretch for Toronto without VanVleet who has been battling right knee soreness since before the All-Star break. The team has been unable to generate anything offensively without him running the point and stretching opposing defenses with his three-point shot.

Unfortunately for the Raptors, OG Anunoby and Malachi Flynn are going to be a little bit longer and likely a week away from making their return to the court. Anunoby is recovering from a fracture in his right ring finger while Flynn is dealing with a hamstring strain.

If VanVleet can't start for Toronto, expect Scottie Barnes to get another start at point guard with Pascal Siakam and Dalano Banton helping out. The Raptors rookie looked adequate running the point. He excelled in transition but showed he still has a lot of work to do in the half-court if he's going to succeed long-term as a true guard.

The Spurs are yet to release their injury report.

