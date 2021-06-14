OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet Receive Votes for All-Defensive 2nd Team

The Toronto Raptors had OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet both receive votes for the NBA's All-Defensive second team this year

The Toronto Raptors took a major step back defensively in 2020-21, but OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet still earned some recognition for their impressive defensive performance this past year.

Both VanVleet and Anunoby received three votes for the NBA's All-Defensive second team, the NBA announced Monday. They were the only Raptors players to receive votes for the team and no Raptors players earned recognition this season.

Utah's Rudy Gobert and Philadelphia's Ben Simmons were both unanimous selections for the first team. They were joined by Draymond Green, Jrue Holiday, and Giannis Antetokounmpo. The second team was headlined by Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler along with Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle, and former Raptor Kawhi Leonard.

Leonard is the only Raptors player to ever be selected to the NBA's All-Defensive teams. He earned recognition in 2018-19 in his lone season in Toronto.

Toronto had four players receive votes for the All-Defensive team last season. Kyle Lowry led the way with 23 points including four first-team votes. VanVleet also received three votes, all for the second team. Pascal Siakam received nine votes including one first-team vote last season while Anunoby earned two second-team votes.

Further Reading

Raptors will have plenty of great options if they can stay in the top 7 of this year's draft

Pascal Siakam expected to miss the start of next season following labrum surgery

OG Anunoby's day as a Defensive Player of the Year candidate will come eventually