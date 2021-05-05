Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsCanada BasketballSI.com
Search
Kawhi Leonard Shares his Thoughts on Pascal Siakam & Fred VanVleet's Ascent into Stardom

Kawhi Leonard Shares his Thoughts on Pascal Siakam & Fred VanVleet's Ascent into Stardom

Toronto Raptors stars Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet have stepped out of Kawhi Leonard's shadow and ascended into stardom over the past few seasons
Author:
Publish date:

Tom Szczerbowski-USA TODAY Sports

Toronto Raptors stars Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet have stepped out of Kawhi Leonard's shadow and ascended into stardom over the past few seasons

It's going to take a little bit more than Tuesday night's impressive play of Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam to really surprise the unflappable Kawhi Leonard.

It's all stuff Leonard has seen before from his former Toronto Raptors teammates. Back then, in 2018-19, Siakam and VanVleet were just starting their ascent into NBA stardom. They were 24 years old and still getting used to the NBA game and trying to find their own ways to make an impact alongside one of the league's best all-around players.

For VanVleet, the past two seasons have shown what he's capable of doing with more opportunity. He's seen his usage rate jump from 18% in 2018-19 to 23.8% this year and he's gone from leading bench units to leading Toronto's starters on a nightly basis.

"He's just more aggressive on the floor. He always had a game, going both ways, shooting the ball [in] both directions, " Leonard said.

Siakam's ascent up the NBA mountain began during the second half of that championship season. His points per game jumped from 16.1 to 19 after the 2018 All-Star break and he maintained that pace right through the playoffs and into 2019-20.

"He was doing it when I was there," Leonard said. "Being very aggressive for us, attacking the rim, making shots, making big plays on both ends of the floor as a two-way player."

So much of their success has just come down to opportunity, Leonard said. Over the past few years, VanVleet and Siakam have stepped out of the shadow of Leonard and Kyle Lowry and shown on a pretty regular basis that they can play at an all-star caliber level.

Further Reading

Fred VanVleet & Pascal Siakam star in loss to the L.A. Clippers

The Raptors are taking a cautious approach with OG Anunoby

Malachi Flynn earns NBA's rookie of the month honours

Jalen Harris
News

Jalen Harris Has a Chance to be One of Toronto's Few Second Round Success Stories

USATSI_12744184_168390270_lowres
News

Kawhi Leonard Shares his Thoughts on Pascal Siakam & Fred VanVleet's Ascent into Stardom

USATSI_16013795_168390270_lowres
News

Pascal Siakam & Fred VanVleet Star, But Late Gaffes Cost Raptors

USATSI_15878634_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Being Cautious With OG Anunoby, No Talk of Shutting Him Down

USATSI_15970392_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Malachi Flynn Earns NBA's Rookie of the Month Honours

OG
News

Raptors Rule Out OG Anunoby, Patrick Beverley Reportedly Listed as Questionable

USATSI_13782370_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Look For Second Straight Miracle against Clippers

USATSI_15958372_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors List OG Anunoby, Gary Trent Jr. as Doubtful, Serge Ibaka Out for Clippers