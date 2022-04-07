Skip to main content
Raptors Rule Out Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby Targeting Sunday Return

The Toronto Raptors are going to take things a little easy on Fred VanVleet as the season comes to a close.

The 28-year-old guard will miss Thursday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers for rest, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game. While no decision has been made on VanVleet's availability moving forward, Nurse said he sees no real difference between the fifth seed and the sixth seed in the conference and it's unlikely Toronto is going to push VanVleet too hard over the final three games.

“We’re probably gonna take it one game at a time," Nurse said.

As for OG Anunoby, he remains out with a right thigh bruise. The team is hoping to have him back on Sunday for the final game of the season against the New York Knicks.

In the meantime, the Raptors are planning to take a look at some of their younger players. Malachi Flynn should see significant minutes, though his stints will be limited to four or five-minute segments as he continues to work his way back from a hamstring injury.

Scottie Barnes should also see some more playing time at the point guard spot with VanVleet out.

