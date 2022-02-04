Fred VanVleet Thinks It'll Be Hard to Keep Pascal Siakam Out of the All-Star Game

There was nothing but jubilation Thursday night when Fred VanVleet found out he was heading to the All-Star Game in Cleveland.

The news came from Toronto Raptors fans who erupted in applause when VanVleet's name was finally announced, the last player to be revealed on the TNT broadcast. Pascal Siakam came running over to hug his teammate. Then came DeMar DeRozan, VanVleet's former teammate who will be starting in the All-Star game.

"Some of these things, man, you couldn’t write a better story," VanVleet said.

There was just one thing missing. VanVleet was hoping he wouldn't be the only Raptors player heading to the All-Star Game. He wanted Siakam there too.

"Obviously me and Pascal have been through a little bit of everything together. Coming in together, him taking his journey and ascending really fast and us winning the championship and playing in the 905 together," VanVleet said. "And obviously his quote-unquote struggles and just me trying to be there for him. So we’ve been through the ups and the downs, and just for him to show that emotion and be proud of me in that moment means a lot to me. Hopefully, we can get him in there on the injury replacement."

The Eastern Conference is already down one player with Kevin Durant expected to miss the game. That means NBA commissioner Adam Silver will choose one player to replace him. Usually, that decision is announced two weeks or so before the game and Siakam has a pretty good chance of making it.

The Raptors are going to need to keep on winning for Siakam to get a spot. So often All-Star spots are chosen by going through the standings and doling out spots to the best players on the best teams. It's hard to see the Raptors at 27-23 getting two All-Star spots over the Cavaliers who have an All-Star worthy Jarrett Allen locking down the paint or the Hornets who don't have an All-Star but probably should have some representation at the game.

And yet, Siakam's numbers speak for themselves. After missing the first 10 games of the season and struggling in his next 10 as he found his footing, he's been playing the best basketball of his career. He's averaging 22.8 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game since returning from COVID-19 and playing some of the best defense of his career.

"I think that’s probably been the most noticeable," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said of Siakam's defensive improvements. "I know the numbers have been good and the assist numbers have been high at certain times and all those kind of things. To me, you’re right. There’s blocked shots. There are defensive plays being made on the perimeter and at the basket by him that he’s capable of. He’s long and he’s athletic and he’s quick, and those are the things that, to me, rose his level of overall play."

It'll presumably come down to Allen, LaMelo Ball, and Jrue Holiday for that final spot, assuming nobody else gets injured. Siakam's argument is as good as any of theirs. It may just come down to wins.

"I don’t know if you could keep him out of the game (with) the way he’s been playing," VanVleet said. "So hopefully we can get him in there."

