Fred VanVleet, Thad Young Ruled Out for Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Fred VanVleet and Thad Young ahead of Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons

The Toronto Raptors have ruled out Fred VanVleet and Thad Young ahead of Thursday's game against the Detroit Pistons

The Toronto Raptors are going to be a little shorthanded Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons.

Both Fred VanVleet and Thad Young have been ruled out against the Detroit Pistons, Raptors coach Nick Nurse announced pre-game.

It'll be the third straight game the Raptors have played without VanVleet who has been battling right knee soreness since prior to the All-Star break. 

"There is nothing wrong with it. He’s got a bruise," Nurse said Tuesday. "He could play, as we’ve seen, as well. Obviously, it probably gets a lot better with rest, a lot quicker. For me, if guys want to play, we’re playing them, if they want to play through it. I know it sounds like a super cliché: Nobody’s super healthy this time of year. Nobody’s ever 100 percent 60 games in. But it’s true."

Young is out with a non-COVID illness. It comes days after Pascal Siakam battled through some aches and pains with a non-COVID illness of his own.

Anunoby Out for 2 Weeks

Nurse also confirmed OG Anunoby will miss about two weeks as he works his way back from a fracture in his right finger, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported.

"There was still a chance that he could play through it, but probably just want to get him healthy and not take any chances," Nurse said.

