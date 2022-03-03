Fred VanVleet, Thad Young Ruled Out for Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are going to be a little shorthanded Thursday night against the Detroit Pistons.

Both Fred VanVleet and Thad Young have been ruled out against the Detroit Pistons, Raptors coach Nick Nurse announced pre-game.

It'll be the third straight game the Raptors have played without VanVleet who has been battling right knee soreness since prior to the All-Star break.

"There is nothing wrong with it. He’s got a bruise," Nurse said Tuesday. "He could play, as we’ve seen, as well. Obviously, it probably gets a lot better with rest, a lot quicker. For me, if guys want to play, we’re playing them, if they want to play through it. I know it sounds like a super cliché: Nobody’s super healthy this time of year. Nobody’s ever 100 percent 60 games in. But it’s true."

Young is out with a non-COVID illness. It comes days after Pascal Siakam battled through some aches and pains with a non-COVID illness of his own.

Anunoby Out for 2 Weeks

Nurse also confirmed OG Anunoby will miss about two weeks as he works his way back from a fracture in his right finger, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski first reported.

"There was still a chance that he could play through it, but probably just want to get him healthy and not take any chances," Nurse said.

