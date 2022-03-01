Raptors Thrilled to Return to Full Capacity Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena is returning to full capacity.

For the first time since Dec. 14, 2021, the Toronto Raptors will take the court in front of approximately 19,800 fans ready to erupt Tuesday night. It'll be a return to something resembling normality for the Raptors who have been the only team dealing with COVID-19 attendance restrictions this season.

Despite Toronto's 9-4 record with restricted capacity compared to a 6-8 record with fans, a statistical anomaly that has more to do with the team's performance at the beginning of the year than anything else, the Raptors are excited to get back in front a packed house.

"It hasn't been that enjoyable (playing without fans). Hasn't been that great for our team or even our opposition's coming in. The low energy that's been in that building with no one there. Especially for a place that's full of energy," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Monday. "It's a super fun place to be when we do have fans and all that stuff. So we're certainly looking forward to that. It just helps the overall vibe and our overall mood and our overall energy throughout the game and I think we could use that."

While a strict mask mandate will remain in place for fans who are not eating or drinking, the proof of vaccination requirement for fans has been lifted in conjunction with the provincial government's loosening of restrictions. Only arena employees will be required to be vaccinated to enter the area.

