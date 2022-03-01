Skip to main content
Raptors Thrilled to Return to Full Capacity Scotiabank Arena

Raptors Thrilled to Return to Full Capacity Scotiabank Arena

The Toronto Raptors will finally play in front of a full arena Tuesday night in their post All-Star break return to Scotiabank Arena against the Brooklyn Nets

John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Toronto Raptors will finally play in front of a full arena Tuesday night in their post All-Star break return to Scotiabank Arena against the Brooklyn Nets

Scotiabank Arena is returning to full capacity.

For the first time since Dec. 14, 2021, the Toronto Raptors will take the court in front of approximately 19,800 fans ready to erupt Tuesday night. It'll be a return to something resembling normality for the Raptors who have been the only team dealing with COVID-19 attendance restrictions this season.

Despite Toronto's 9-4 record with restricted capacity compared to a 6-8 record with fans, a statistical anomaly that has more to do with the team's performance at the beginning of the year than anything else, the Raptors are excited to get back in front a packed house.

Recommended Articles

"It hasn't been that enjoyable (playing without fans). Hasn't been that great for our team or even our opposition's coming in. The low energy that's been in that building with no one there. Especially for a place that's full of energy," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Monday. "It's a super fun place to be when we do have fans and all that stuff. So we're certainly looking forward to that. It just helps the overall vibe and our overall mood and our overall energy throughout the game and I think we could use that."

While a strict mask mandate will remain in place for fans who are not eating or drinking, the proof of vaccination requirement for fans has been lifted in conjunction with the provincial government's loosening of restrictions. Only arena employees will be required to be vaccinated to enter the area.

Further Reading

Raptors discuss Goran Dragic situation ahead of his return to Toronto

Scottie Barnes shows a glimpse of the future & other takeaways from Raptors blowout victory over Nets

Unvaccinated athletes remain prohibited from entering Canada despite loosening of restrictions

USATSI_16992239_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Raptors Thrilled to Return to Full Capacity Scotiabank Arena

By Aaron Rose
44 minutes ago
USATSI_17794425_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Discuss Goran Dragic Situation Ahead of his Return to Toronto

By Aaron Rose
1 hour ago
USATSI_17794453_168390270_lowres
News

Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. Nets

By Aaron Rose
2 hours ago
USATSI_17794176_168390270_lowres
News

Scottie Barnes Shows a Glimpse of the Future & Other Takeaways from Raptors Blowout Victory over Nets

By Aaron Rose
14 hours ago
USATSI_17775903_168390270_lowres
News

Fred VanVleet 'Not Likely' to Play vs. Nets, Nick Nurse Says

By Aaron Rose
17 hours ago
USATSI_12660670_168390270_lowres (2)
News

Jack Armstrong Announces He's Tested Positive for COVID-19

By Aaron Rose
19 hours ago
USATSI_15983409_168390270_lowres (1)
News

Unvaccinated Athletes Remain Prohibited from Entering Canada Despite Loosening of Restrictions

By Aaron Rose
20 hours ago
USATSI_17470216_168390270_lowres
News

Raptors Sign D.J. Wilson to 3rd 10-Day Contract

By Aaron Rose
22 hours ago