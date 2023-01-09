Report: Gary Trent Jr. 'Undeniably Available' Ahead of Trade Deadline

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly made Gary Trent Jr. available in trade talks just a month ahead of the NBA trade deadline

The NBA trade deadline is officially a month away and reporting throughout the league suggests all eyes are on the Toronto Raptors.

By all accounts, Toronto has yet to make a decision on how far the organization is ready to lean into selling at the deadline. Pascal Siakam and O.G. Anunoby, for example, have not been made available it seems. However, Gary Trent Jr. is considered "undeniably available," per Substack's Marc Stein.

"As of today, Jan. 9, only Trent is described with any regularity as available in Toronto," Stein added.

Trent has been a bright spot for the Raptors over the past few weeks. He's bounced back from a slow start and has averaged 20.4 points on 48.4% shooting with a 41.8% three-point stroke since November 28.

The trouble for Toronto is his player option for this summer that he's widely expected to opt out of. Considering the team's financial obligations to Siakam, Anunoby, and eventually Scottie Barnes, it appears as though the Raptors would rather move Trent than sign him to a long-term contract.

The market for Trent will likely be robust considering his three-point shooting numbers. He'll turn 24 later this month and anyone trading for him likely sees him as a long-term fit that will re-sign in the summer.

