Chauncey Billups Praises Fred VanVleet: 'You Have to Game Plan For Him'

Chauncey Billups doesn't care about Fred VanVleet's lackluster shooting numbers this season. When it comes to stopping the Toronto Raptors, the game plan starts in part with slowing Toronto's lead guard.

"He's an impact guy," the Portland Trail Blazers head coach said of VanVleet. "He's one of the guys in the league that he can have a game where he has eight points, six assists, and he actually will actually control the entire game. So, the numbers don't mean anything to me."

The stats back it up. Yes, VanVleet's box score stats have all dipped this season, and his 37.7% field goal percentage is the worst since his rookie season, but he's continuing to make an impact. His Net Rating of +3.1 trails only Pascal Siakam in terms of top rotation players and Toronto's offense has been 1.7 points per 100 possessions better with VanVleet on the court this season.

"Fred is just a winner," Billups continued. "He can also have a game we have 28 and 14 and he controlled the entire game. He's the kind of guy that just takes kind of what you give him. He feels the game out. His IQ is incredible. The toughness, his skill set, and all those things are really high level. So, he's a problem. You have to game plan for him. It's almost like a chess match when you're playing against him."

