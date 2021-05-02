Raptors Hopeful But Uncertain Gary Trent Jr. Returns for Thursday

The Toronto Raptors are hopeful Gary Trent Jr. can return to end road trip but more likely on Thursday against the Washington Wizards

The Toronto Raptors may be without Gary Trent Jr. for a little bit longer.

Trent will miss his fourth straight game Saturday night against the Utah Jazz and likely won't be able to return until the Raptors return home on Thursday, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said.

"We were hoping he'd make it back on this trip," Nurse said. "I think that's still the hope. I don't know if that's likely, but it's going to be close. I would say if he doesn't get back for, let's say, I don't think he gets back tomorrow but if he doesn't make the Clippers game, I would imagine he'll be ready to go when we get back home."

Kyle Lowry, however, will be back Sunday night when the Raptors take on the Los Angeles Lakers, Nurse said. Lowry will miss Saturday's game due to rest as Toronto starts the first part of a weekend back-to-back.

The Raptors are three games back of the Washington Wizards for the 10th seed in the Eastern Conference and the final spot in the play-in tournament. With just nine games to go in the season, it's hard to see Toronto making up the difference and sneaking into that final spot.

