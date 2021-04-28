Report: Kyle Lowry Expected to Have 'Robust' Free Agency Market

Kyle Lowry is expected to have a robust free agency market that could include offers from the Miami Heat and Philadelphia 76ers this summer

Don't let Kyle Lowry's age fool you, the Toronto Raptors' lead guard is heading for a massive payday this summer.

The 2021 NBA free agency class was once thought to be one of the best in recent years. It was supposed to be a class headlined by Giannis Antetokounmpo with a tonne of superstar talent available to be moved. But once Antetokounmpo re-signed in Milwaukee that talent began to dry up. It's now created a landscape where very talented albeit not elite-level players are expected to cash in this summer.

Most notable of those players could very well be the 35-year-old Lowry who is heading into unrestricted free agency and is reportedly lining up for a big-time deal.

His market should be "quite robust," Sam Amick and John Hollinger reported Wednesday.

“Really good,” one general manager said when asked about Lowry’s market. “There’s teams with money and not a lot of players, so I think he’s going to do really well.”

According to Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer, Lowry is looking for a "longer contract" this summer and there are at least a handful of teams that could make that happen.

The Miami Heat have long been interested in Lowry and were considered one of the frontrunners to land him at last month's trade deadline before Toronto decided to hold on to their franchise icon. The Heat will have the financial flexibility to get a deal done if Lowry wants to pair up with his good friend Jimmy Butler for next season. Butler recently told reporters that Lowry is the godfather to his daughter and the two consider one another to be very close friends.

Other than Miami, the Philadelphia 76ers and general manager Daryl Morey have been interested in acquiring Lowry. They too couldn't come to a deal with Toronto at the deadline, but a deal could still happen in the offseason if Lowry agrees to a sign-and-trade. Hollinger and Amick have reportedly been told that the 76ers are still interested in working out a deal this summer.

A Lowry return to Toronto isn't entirely off the table. The Raptors still hold his Bird Rights and Lowry's history of trying to maximize his value would make Toronto a logical destination if he chooses to take the most money this summer.

