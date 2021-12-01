Skip to main content
    • December 1, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Gary Trent Jr. Returns to Practice, But OG Anunoby & Khem Birch Remain Out vs. Bucks
    Publish date:

    Gary Trent Jr. Returns to Practice, But OG Anunoby & Khem Birch Remain Out vs. Bucks

    The Toronto Raptors practiced with Gary Trent Jr. on Wednesday, but OG Anunoby and Khem Birch both remain sidelined
    Author:

    Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors practiced with Gary Trent Jr. on Wednesday, but OG Anunoby and Khem Birch both remain sidelined

    Things appear to be heading in the right direction with Gary Trent Jr.'s ailing calf.

    The 22-year-old guard did participate in practice for the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said. It was his first practice since injured the leg on November 26 against the Indiana Pacers.

    Toronto is still listing Trent as questionable ahead of Thursday night's game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

    Recommended Articles

    Unfortunately for the Raptors, Khem Birch and OG Anunoby continued to remain sidelined for practice and have already been ruled out for Thursday. Anunoby continues to battle a hip pointer injury that hasn't gotten any better and Birch's knee swelling has yet to dissipate.

    Without the two bigs, the Raptors are certainly going to be in tough against Giannis Antetokounmpo who remains one of the toughest bigs to defend. Ideally, Toronto wants to wall off Antetokounmpo's drive to the lanes and then fly out to the perimeter to defend his kick-out passes. That's long been the game plan against the superstar forward, but without Anunoby those drives will become far more difficult to defend.

    Further Reading

    Inconsistency continued to Pague Raptors in Loss to Grizzlies

    Heat docked second-round pick for violating NBA's tampering rules

    What's next for Chris Boucher?

    USATSI_17224616_168390270_lowres
    News

    Gary Trent Jr. Returns to Practice, But OG Anunoby & Khem Birch Remain Out vs. Bucks

    just now
    USATSI_17262321_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Have Begun Preparing for Opposing Teams to Copy Memphis' Defensive Gameplan

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_17218772_168390270_lowres
    News

    Miami Heat Docked 2nd Round Pick for Violating Tampering Rules

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17262102_168390270_lowres
    News

    Inconsistency Continued to Plague Raptors in Loss to Grizzlies

    16 hours ago
    PRECIOUS ON GORAN
    News

    Watch: Precious Achiuwa Discusses the Impact of Losing Goran Dragic

    Nov 30, 2021
    USATSI_17224575_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs Grizzlies

    Nov 30, 2021
    USATSI_17076272_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors are Begging Someone to Step Up & Bring Energy Off the Bench Every Single Night

    Nov 29, 2021
    USATSI_17133897_168390270_lowres
    News

    OG Anunoby's Hip Injury 'Hasn't Changed for the Better'

    Nov 29, 2021