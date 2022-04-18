Gary Trent Jr. & Thad Young Will Play for Raptors in Game 2 vs. 76ers

Thad Young and Gary Trent Jr. are going to give it a go Monday night for the Toronto Raptors.

Both Trent and Young had been listed as doubtful coming into the game, but positive results from Young's MRI on his sprained left thumb and a slight improvement from Trent who has been battling a non-COVID illness means the Raptors will have the two forwards in the lineup for Game 2 against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Trent is still "very sick," Raptors coach Nick Nurse said pre-game, but he went through pre-game warm-ups and is going to try to go Monday night after a dreadful 2-for-11 shooting performance in Game 1 as he battled through illness.

Young did participate in Monday's shootaround and was seen wearing a wrap on his left hand to support his hyperextended thumb.

Regardless, without Scottie Barnes who will be sidelined due to a right ankle sprain, Toronto will have to extend its rotation a little bit for Game 2 and it's possible Malachi Flynn and Armoni Brooks see some action against the 76ers.

“We’re gonna be playing some guys that we probably weren’t planning on in this series, or very much," Nurse said pre-game. "I think yeah, those guys will probably have the ball even more. They’ll probably have the ball into some spaced areas. And if it comes out to them, hope they have enough courage to pull the trigger. Fred and Pascal, OG, those guys who have been around here a little bit are going to have to stay positive with those guys and encourage them to be confident.”



Nurse had hinted at playing the two guards as potential answers for Tyrese Maxey and players capable of handling the ball when Fred VanVleet rests.

