Goran Dragic is Training for his NBA Return in the Miami Heat's Facility

Goran Dragic may be training for his NBA return, but it certainly won't be with the Toronto Raptors.

The 35-year-old guard posted an Instagram video from the Miami Heat's workout facility on Friday morning. He was seen running around the three-point line, getting up shots one-on-one with a trainer.

Dragic has been away from the Raptors since late November for personal reasons, the team said. After playing in the first four games of the year for Toronto, he was quickly replaced in the rotation as the Raptors turned their eye toward the future.

Ultimately, this short marriage is likely heading for an amicable divorce in the coming months, either at the NBA's February 10, 2022, trade deadline if the Raptors need to use his $19.4 million salary to facilitate a trade or following the deadline via a buyout.

"I don't think [bringing Dragic back is] part of the plan even though we're down numbers," Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday. "I don't think that's part of the plan."

Once Dragic hits the open market, expect him to sign with a playoff contender, possibly with fellow Slovenian Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

Further Reading

NBA players are noticing how Canada is handling COVID differently than the United States

The Raptors are finally healthy and ready to answer the lingering questions

Report: Ontario Government discussing 1,000 person limit at sports venues