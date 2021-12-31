Skip to main content
    •
    December 31, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Goran Dragic is Training for his NBA Return in the Miami Heat's Facility
    Publish date:

    Goran Dragic is Training for his NBA Return in the Miami Heat's Facility

    Toronto Raptors guard Goran Dragic is training for his NBA return in the Miami Heat's workout facility
    Author:

    Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

    Toronto Raptors guard Goran Dragic is training for his NBA return in the Miami Heat's workout facility

    Goran Dragic may be training for his NBA return, but it certainly won't be with the Toronto Raptors.

    The 35-year-old guard posted an Instagram video from the Miami Heat's workout facility on Friday morning. He was seen running around the three-point line, getting up shots one-on-one with a trainer.

    Dragic has been away from the Raptors since late November for personal reasons, the team said. After playing in the first four games of the year for Toronto, he was quickly replaced in the rotation as the Raptors turned their eye toward the future.

    Ultimately, this short marriage is likely heading for an amicable divorce in the coming months, either at the NBA's February 10, 2022, trade deadline if the Raptors need to use his $19.4 million salary to facilitate a trade or following the deadline via a buyout.

    Recommended Articles

    "I don't think [bringing Dragic back is] part of the plan even though we're down numbers," Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse said Tuesday. "I don't think that's part of the plan."

    Once Dragic hits the open market, expect him to sign with a playoff contender, possibly with fellow Slovenian Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

    Further Reading

    NBA players are noticing how Canada is handling COVID differently than the United States

    The Raptors are finally healthy and ready to answer the lingering questions

    Report: Ontario Government discussing 1,000 person limit at sports venues

    USATSI_16942387_168390270_lowres (3)
    News

    Goran Dragic is Training for his NBA Return in the Miami Heat's Facility

    just now
    USATSI_17381209_168390270_lowres
    News

    NBA Players Are Noticing how Canada is Handling COVID Differently than the United States

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17143380_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    The Raptors Are Finally Healthy and Ready To Answer the Lingering Questions

    18 hours ago
    USATSI_17063533_168390270_lowres (2)
    News

    Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, & Scottie Barnes All Clear COVID Protocols

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_16992239_168390270_lowres
    News

    Report: Ontario Government Discussing 1,000 Person Limit at Sports Venues

    21 hours ago
    USATSI_17413169_168390270_lowres
    News

    D.J. Wilson Is Impressing Nick Nurse, But Signing the Center Creates Luxury Tax Problems

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_16909251_168390270_lowres
    News

    Nick Nurse Says Danny Green Deserves a Proper Ring Ceremony, Hopefully in April

    Dec 29, 2021
    USATSI_17420617_168390270_lowres
    News

    Undermanned Raptors Dealt Heartbreaking Loss by 76ers

    Dec 28, 2021