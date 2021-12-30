Skip to main content
    December 30, 2021
    NBA Players Are Noticing how Canada is Handling COVID Differently than the United States

    The Toronto Raptors have been forced to handle COVID-19 differently than the rest of the NBA as the league's only Canadian franchise
    The NBA — for better or for worse — has certainly taken notice of what the Toronto Raptors are going through this season.

    Things have been... well... different as the league's only Canadian team. Precious Achiuwa, for example, was forced into COVID-19 isolation as a close contact of a positive case because of Ontario's COVID-19 rules despite the NBA permitting him to play. If he had played for any other team he would have been allowed to continue playing because he's fully vaccinated. But not in Toronto.

    Or take the Golden State Warriors as another example. They decided to let Steph Curry, Draymond Green, and Andrew Wiggins avoid flying to Toronto earlier this month at least in part because of testing issues at the border.

    "A lot of people are taking notice," said Fred VanVleet who cleared COVID protocols on Thursday. "People are paying attention to the differences that we are under, whether that be being in Tampa last year or some of the different regulations or rules or stipulations, like having a socially distanced crowd. People see that.”

