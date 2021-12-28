Skip to main content
    •
    December 28, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Nick Nurse: Goran Dragic Isn't 'Part of the Plan' For the Raptors Moving Forward
    Publish date:

    Nick Nurse: Goran Dragic Isn't 'Part of the Plan' For the Raptors Moving Forward

    The Toronto Raptors don't have any plans to bring back Goran Dragic who remains away from the team due to personal reasons
    Author:

    Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

    The Toronto Raptors don't have any plans to bring back Goran Dragic who remains away from the team due to personal reasons

    Goran Dragic may be training for his NBA return this season, but it won't be with the Toronto Raptors.

    The 35-year-old has been away from the team for personal reasons since November 28. However, that hasn't kept him away from the court. He's repeatedly posted photos working in the gym on his Instagram.

    Goran Dragic posts photo in the gym on his instagram

    Goran Dragic posts photo in the gym on his instagram

    While the Raptors could certainly use his help with so many players sidelined in COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he's not expecting to have Dragic back.

    Recommended Articles

    "I don't think that's part of the plan even though we're down numbers," Nurse said Tuesday. "I don't think that's part of the plan."

    The expectation is Dragic has played his final game for the Raptors this year. He played in five games for Toronto this season before being benched in favor of younger players. Assuming Toronto can't trade him this year, he'll likely be bought out following the February trade deadline and permitted to sign with a playoff team.

    Further Reading

    Precious Achiuwa and Malachi Flynn clear COVID-19 protocols

    Raptors regulars met their new teammate on bus to arena

    Just Nonsense: COVID-ravaged Raptors blown out by Cavaliers

    USATSI_17027574_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Nick Nurse: Goran Dragic Isn't 'Part of the Plan' For the Raptors Moving Forward

    11 seconds ago
    USATSI_17275114_168390270_lowres
    News

    Precious Achiuwa & Malachi Flynn Clear COVID Protocols

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17413539_168390270_lowres
    News

    Darius Garland Enters COVID Protocols 2 Days After Playing Raptors

    5 hours ago
    USATSI_17359425_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Scottie Barnes Lookalike Has Raptors Rookie Freaking Out

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17142746_168390270_lowres
    News

    Storylines, Where to Watch, Injuries, & Betting Info For Raptors vs. 76ers

    9 hours ago
    USATSI_17353804_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Report: NBA Reduces Quarantine Time For Some Fully Vaccinated Players Who Test Positive

    Dec 27, 2021
    USATSI_17353805_168390270_lowres (1)
    News

    Pascal Siakam, Gary Trent Jr., & Khem Birch Clear COVID Protocols

    Dec 27, 2021
    USATSI_17413170_168390270_lowres
    News

    Raptors Regulars Met Their New Teammate On Bus to Arena

    Dec 27, 2021