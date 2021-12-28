Nick Nurse: Goran Dragic Isn't 'Part of the Plan' For the Raptors Moving Forward

Goran Dragic may be training for his NBA return this season, but it won't be with the Toronto Raptors.

The 35-year-old has been away from the team for personal reasons since November 28. However, that hasn't kept him away from the court. He's repeatedly posted photos working in the gym on his Instagram.

Goran Dragic posts photo in the gym on his instagram

While the Raptors could certainly use his help with so many players sidelined in COVID-19 Health & Safety protocols, Raptors coach Nick Nurse said he's not expecting to have Dragic back.

"I don't think that's part of the plan even though we're down numbers," Nurse said Tuesday. "I don't think that's part of the plan."

The expectation is Dragic has played his final game for the Raptors this year. He played in five games for Toronto this season before being benched in favor of younger players. Assuming Toronto can't trade him this year, he'll likely be bought out following the February trade deadline and permitted to sign with a playoff team.

