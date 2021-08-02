Report: Goran Dragic Prefers Trade to Dallas

Goran Dragic reportedly prefers a trade to the Dallas Mavericks if the Toronto Raptors can re-route him as part of the Kyle Lowry trade

Goran Dragic's Toronto Raptors tenure isn't expected to be very long.

The 35-year-old Slovenian who is believed to be part of the Miami Heat's trade package for Kyle Lowry is expected to be re-routed and reportedly prefers a trade to the Dallas Mavericks, according to Sportsnet's Michael Grange.

The exact return for Lowry has yet to be officially announced, though it's expected to include Dragic, Precious Achiuwa, and potentially a second-round draft pick. It's unclear if a larger deal with Dragic going elsewhere will be part of a later deal or if the sign-and-trade will become a more complex three-team deal.

Canadian Dwight Powell would reportedly welcome a trade to Toronto as part of a potential Dragic deal, according to Grange.

Dragic averaged 13.4 points, 4.4 assists, and shot 37.3% from three-point range in 50 games with the Heat last season. He is set to earn $19.4 million this season.

