Report: 'No Trade Chatter' for Raptors' Goran Dragic

The Goran Dragic situation doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon.

Even as NBA trade talks have ramped up over the past few days, teams around the league haven’t shown much interest in trading for the Toronto Raptors’ veteran guard, Bleacher Report’s Jake Fischer told Michael Scotto on the HoopsHype podcast.

“The last I heard is there’s no trade chatter really for him at all,” Fischer said. “I think that is the clear goal that the Raptors have, but ultimately, like it’s very similar to the Andre Drummond situation in Cleveland last year where the salary number is just really high so for a team to match that number, they’re going to have to give up some player of substance.”

Dragic is owed $19.4 million this season meaning any acquiring team must send the Raptors approximately $15.5 million in salary to facilitate a deal. Typically that either means giving up a quality player, someone better than Dragic, or it would require the Raptors taking on a bad long-term salary, something Toronto probably doesn’t have the appetite for right now.

The other issue is the perception around the league that the Raptors will eventually buyout Dragic if he’s not dealt before the February trade deadline.

“Are you going to give up a draft asset and a player that you like for one year of Goran Dragic? Probably not. Especially if there’s a consideration where, just like Drummond, if you don’t make a move for him, you’re going to have a shot at him on the buyout market,” Fischer said.

Ultimately, the Raptors seem content to hold onto Dragic’s contract in case they need that salary to make another move. It’s possible Toronto tries to acquire a younger expensive asset and needs to add Dragic to the deal to meet the financial requirements. If a deal isn’t found, though, expect Dragic to hit free agency after the deadline and work his way over to a playoff or championship-contending team.

