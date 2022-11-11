Oddsmakers: Raptors Given 20% Chance to Land Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

As rumors swirl of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's supposed frustrations in Oklahoma City, one sportsbook has given the Toronto Raptors a 20% chance to land the Canadian superstar ahead of this year's trade deadline.

Toronto sits at +400 to make a deal with the Thunder before the deadline, according to Bodog. It would be the first time the Raptors have traded with Oklahoma City since June 30, 2015, when the teams exchanged cash and minor contracts.

The Raptors have reportedly been "closely monitoring" Gilgeous-Alexander's availability since the summer, per TSN's Josh Lewenberg, and NBA executives have reportedly heard chatter that the 24-year-old is "frustrated with the losing," according to The Athletic's Sam Amick. Through 11 games, the Thunder are 4-7 and losers of four straight.

A trade, however, remains unlikely, as the odds would suggest. Gilgeous-Alexander is on the first year of a five-year contract and has blossomed into one of the league's brightest young stars, averaging 31.6 points, 5.6 assists, and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 53.7% from the floor. Even with all the losing, it would take a massive haul for the Thunder to part ways with their franchise cornerstone and the Raptors aren't likely to move Scottie Barnes or the draft picks required to swing a deal with Oklahoma City.

Further Reading

Rockets coach Stephen Silas shares his thoughts on sophomore development for Scottie Barnes and 2021 draft class

Precious Achiuwa ruled out indefinitely with a right ankle sprain, Raptors say

Report: NBA executive hearing Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is 'frustrated with the losing'