Masai Ujiri is Committed to Toronto and Paving a New Path Back to the NBA Mountaintop

The Toronto Raptors are already well on their way to building toward their next NBA championship with Masai Ujiri now locked in for the long-term

Masai Ujiri had options, plenty of options this summer.

If he wanted to, he could have pursued any of his other passions: a career in soccer management, politics, diplomacy, or philanthropy. Frankly, there's little doubt with his skills he would have been successful at all of them. But the after reviewing his options this summer, he and his family kept coming back to the same place: Toronto.

"I call it home," said Ujiri, the Toronto Raptors president and new vice-chairman Wednesday afternoon in his first press conference since the signing of his new contract. "It’s home for me and my family."

As he spoke in front of Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment royalty, a room packed with media for the first time in almost a year and a half, and his family, his wife, Ramatu, nodded along. It was clear, not just from Ujiri's words, but from Ramatu's actions what Toronto has meant to the Ujiri family.

Toronto isn't just a home for Ujiri, it's a platform that allows him to do accomplish everything he wants to do with his new title as vice-chairman of the Raptors. He can have private conversations with all leaders of government including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom Ujiri calls a close friend. He can discuss issues like equality and social justice, not just in Canada or North America, but around the world.

Within the NBA, the Raptors give him a platform outside of the United States to talk about global issues and growing the game of basketball around the world, especially in Africa with Ujiri's Giants of Africa program.

When Ujiri's re-signing was officially announced earlier this month it was termed a "multi-year" deal. It was a brief reprieve for Raptors fans who have nervously sat by as rumors of Ujiri's departure have popped up year after year. But however vague the announcement was, the message Ujiri sent in his press conference was clear.

How long will you be in Toronto?

“Forever. Put pressure on Larry [Tanenbaum], here. Forever, man. Forever," Ujiri said with a smile. "No, honestly, I’m not going to put out things here. I’m home, man. This is it. ... It’s a commitment. I’ve always said that when you make that commitment, you make that commitment. That’s what I said eight years ago. I think we honored it as a family. And that’s what we intend to do always.”

His return is about finishing "unfinished business," Ujiri said. He wants to continue building toward another championship in a city that has to do things a little differently than the rest of the league. Toronto isn't going to attract superstar free agents or build a "big three," as Ujiri joked. Instead, the Raptors have to build through development, turning draft picks into stars and NBA afterthoughts into valuable contributors.

"We are going to create our own direction," he said. "I’m saying it again: We are going to continue to develop these players and we’re going to find a way to win a championship here based on our development of our players."

That journey to the next championship is already well underway. Ujiri has built a roster of young, multi-skilled athletes with plenty of room to develop. They've already turned Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet into fringe NBA stars and it's clear that Ujiri sees that same potential in Precious Achiuwa, Scottie Barnes, and certainly OG Anunoby.

Eventually, if — or in Ujiri's eyes, when — it all clicks, Toronto will be right back at centerstage of the NBA world. And, for the first time, Ujiri will be able to exhale in that moment and celebrate the right way.

"It’ll happen," Ujiri said. "By the grace of God."

