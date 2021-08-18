Raptors Are Intent on Returning to Toronto Next Season With No Plans to Play Elsewhere

The Toronto Raptors are adamant about returning to Scotiabank Arena next season, Masai Ujiri said, and have made no plans to look elswhere

There's no Plan B for the Toronto Raptors next season. Games will be played at Scotiabank Arena, they must be, Raptors president Masai Ujiri said Wednesday.

While no official announcement has been made about a Raptors return to Toronto, the team is functioning as if it'll be back home next year. Ujiri has been in constant communication with all levels of government including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whom he calls a friend, and the pressure is on to allow the team to return home.

"We have not looked elsewhere, we are not going to look elsewhere, we’re playing at home," Ujiri said. "We’re trying to play at home. That’s the goal for us."

Last season set the organization back a "couple of years," according to Ujiri. Not only did it separate the team from its fanbase, but it created all sorts of problems for the players and the organization. They weren't massive problems in the grand scheme of COVID, but players had to figure out new housing arrangements, deal with family issues, tax issues, and an assortment of other little issues that arise when temporarily moving to a new country.

For now, the Raptors and Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment, in particular, have begun preparing for the team's eventual return to Scotiabank Arena. MLSE released new protocols that will require anyone entering the arena to provide proof of a COVID-19 vaccine or a negative COVID-19 test and it seems inevitable that a return will be announced eventually.

"We understand all the public health concerns, issues, we’re taking measures," Ujiri said. "We intend to even fill out our arenas as we go forward here, as we try to play at home."

Considering the Toronto Blue Jays and Toronto FC are both back in town, it's only a matter of time it would seem before the Raptors get the green light and fans can file into Scotiabank Arena for the first time in almost a year and a half.

