Report: Raptors Have Made Multiple Offers for Jakob Poeltl Including 3-Teamer with Gary Trent Jr.

The Toronto Raptors aren't letting up on the Jakob Poeltl sweepstakes.

The Raptors have reportedly made multiple attempts to pry the San Antonio Spurs' center loose and bring him to Toronto, according to SpursTalk's LJ Ellis, and talks have become "increasingly aggressive" with the trade deadline just over two weeks away.

"While Toronto is said to have multiple trade offers on the table for Poeltl, a league source told me that the offer that has gained the most traction so far is a three-team trade that also involves Gary Trent Jr," per Ellis.

San Antonio has reportedly been searching for two first-round picks for the 27-year-old big man, according to SpursTalk. That is likely a price Toronto is unwilling to pay considering the team is 21-27, tied for the sixth-worst record in the NBA.

The Raptors have all their future first-round picks at their disposal and could try to entice San Antonio into a deal with future draft picks. Toronto, however, has never moved more than one first-round pick in a single trade during Masai Ujiri's tenure with the team.

Another option, as Ellis reported, is Toronto trading Trent to a third team and flipping those assets to the Spurs to sweeten a package for Poeltl. It's unclear exactly what a trade like that would look like and three-team deals can be very difficult to finalize.

Boston, New Orleans, and Portland have all reportedly reached out to San Antonio to inquire about Poeltl, according to SpursTalk.

